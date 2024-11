Hanford's Winter Wonderland opening this weekend

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the most wonderful time of year in the South Valley as Hanford's Winter Wonderland is taking shape.

On Wednesday, Santa joined Action News in studio to tell us about his village and the special experience you can enjoy.

Hanford's Winter Wonderland begins Saturday, November 23rd and runs through January 12th.

You'll find the ice rink and Santa experience at Civic Park in Downtown Hanford.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.