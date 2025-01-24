Head consul of Mexico in Fresno shares guidance to migrant communities

With immigration policies at the forefront of President Trump's first 100 days in office, many migrants are in search of answers and support.

With immigration policies at the forefront of President Trump's first 100 days in office, many migrants are in search of answers and support.

With immigration policies at the forefront of President Trump's first 100 days in office, many migrants are in search of answers and support.

With immigration policies at the forefront of President Trump's first 100 days in office, many migrants are in search of answers and support.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With immigration policies at the forefront of President Trump's first 100 days in office, many migrants are in search of answers and support.

Some are turning to the Mexican consulates located across the U.S., including the one in northwest Fresno.

The Consulate of México in Fresno serves 1.5 million Mexican nationals from Kern to Mariposa County.

" Work at the office is always hectic, we have a lot of people coming and going," said Nuria Zúñiga Alaniz, head consul of Mexico in Fresno.

With the Trump Administration now in the white house, Head Consul Nuria Zúñiga says many migrants are concerned about the impact on themselves of their families. But she encourages them to be proactive.

"We don't need to be paralyzed by fear. We need to take action and that action starts by having their documents up to date and also be prepared and have a family plan on how to react," said Zúñiga.

Those documents include passports, permanent resident cards, or consular ID cards, also known as "matricula."

Zúñiga says the consulate has over 2,500 legal teams across the country providing expert advice on immigration, civil and labor rights and more.

She says they've noticed an influx of people getting their dual citizenship, paperwork that could help a family stay together.

"In a situation where you need to come back to Mexico voluntarily or involuntarily. your children will be in a situation where they can enter Mexico legally and have all the protection and services the Mexican government can provide for them," said Zúñiga.

Zúñiga says a newly created phone app can also help Mexican nationals who are detained or deported.

It has a button that sends an emergency alert to family and lawyers and provides guidance.

"When in a crisis situation, you push the button for 5 seconds and it immediately connects you with your emergency contact and also gives you information on how to contact your nearest consulate."

Zúñiga suggests that families download the app and get familiar with the information provided if they need it.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.