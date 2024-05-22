Headstone found along highway near Yosemite National Park

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol in Oakhurst has put out a request for help after a rather unusual discovery.

They say Caltrans Crews found a headstone in a pullout along Highway 41.

It reads: "Piao Ming Lu, beloved husband and father."

The life dates are September 29th, 1955 to March 8th, 2007.

Crews found the headstone at Highway 41 near the Lewis Creek Trailhead.

It's now at the CHP yard in Coarsegold.

If it belongs to you or a loved one, please call Caltrans or Oakhurst CHP.