Health leaders urging people to know signs of heat illness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With this heat wave, comes the increased risk of heat illness.

That's why they're not only stressing you to stay hydrated but to know the signs of heat illness.

Under the hot Central California sun, families were at the Fig Garden Loop Park splash pad in Northwest Fresno trying to beat the heat.

"We need to cool down," said Yolanda Gomez of Fresno. "The kids need to run around and get rid of all that energy."

Families sat under the trees, avoiding the sun beaming down. They made sure to not just bring food, but also lots of water.

For Gomez, that was top of mind for her.

"A chair, water bottles, snacks, a quick lunch," said Gomez. "Make a day out of it."

An Excessive Heat Warning went into effect on Tuesday morning. With triple-digit temperatures hitting Central California hard, Fresno County health leaders have this reminder.

"Dress for the heat, move to cooler areas, use a fan," said Dr. Rais Vohra. "Use ice water if you have access to ice water."

Data from the California Department of Public Health shows during a record-breaking 10-day heat wave in September 2022, the state saw more than 8,000 heat-related deaths.

The study showed the highest increase in deaths was seen among people aged 25 to 64 and the Hispanic population.

"We're finding out more and more that it's kind of insidious just because heat tends to be what we call a threat multiplier," said Dr. Vohra.

With hot weather this week, health leaders say know the signs of heat-related illness, especially for people who are working outside.

"If you're feeling dehydrated, if you're feeling tired, or if you're having fainting spells, then it really is time to take your body seriously," said Dr. Vohra.

As for Gomez, she wants her kids to get a refreshing retreat before it gets really hot in the day.

Public Health leaders also add that during a heat wave, local hospitals also see an increase in heat-related cases, specifically heat stroke.

