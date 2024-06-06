More heat delays for Central Valley high school graduations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Things are heating up across the Central Valley as high school seniors get ready to graduate-forcing districts to make adjustments.

Duncan High School seniors will now walk across the stage at 8 Wednesday evening rather than 7:30.

"All of our students are in the cafeteria at McLane High School where it is an air conditioned environment so that way they do not have to come down until it's show time," Department of Student Engagement Assistant Superintendent for Fresno Unified School District, Bryan Wells said.

Fresno Unified School District will have two cooling centers set up at the graduation.

"People can find shade, first of all," Wells stated. "They can find trained personnel who are there to help and support them. They can find additional water, we can find the ability for them to receive cold towels if they need to have that."

The district also has new security measures to help get people into graduation quicker and spend less time standing in the sun.

"Last night we had about 4400 people that we were able to get in and seated within twenty minutes and so for their safety we have put in new scanners so when they walk in through the gates instead of wanding everyone they can just pass through like they're going to a concert," Wells explained.

Madera Unified School District has similar security technology to help with the flow of foot traffic at ceremonies at Torres High School.

To help combat the heat, the district announced Wednesday morning that Madera South & Madera High's graduations will be moved back by 30 minutes.

"Madera Unified decided to adjust their time to 8 pm to err on the side of caution for all the community and parents or guardians that are coming to the graduations and at 8 o'clock this whole stadium is shaded," Madera Unified director of communications, George Garnica said.

Madera Unified will also livestream the graduations on their website for those who cannot make it in-person or want to avoid the heat.

Both districts suggest staying hydrating, wearing lightweight/light-colored clothes and using cooling accessories if you are attending an outdoor graduation.

Fresno Unified is also providing each student a water and handheld fans for people attending outdoor graduations.

