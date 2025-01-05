24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Heavy police presence in northwest Fresno neighborhood, residents told to shelter in place

Marc Anthony Lopez
Sunday, January 5, 2025 12:42AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have closed road access in a northwest Fresno neighborhood due to a reported standoff.

The Fresno Police Department, its SWAT team, and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office have closed off the areas of North Valentine, West Indianapolis and parts of North Hazel Avenues.

Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot around 10 p.m. Friday. A short time later, Fresno Police responded to the neighborhood. A shelter-in-place order was issued by officers for nearby residents, according to neighbors.

Residents say they were not allowed access to their homes until about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Fresno Police has not released any information on the situation at this time.

Action News has a crew on scene awaiting any new developments.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

