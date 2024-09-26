Here's where to get a free flu vaccine in Fresno County this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can get a free dose of protection against the flu.

Beginning Thursday, the Fresno County Department of Public Health is holding no-cost vaccination clinics.

The first walk-up clinic is happening Thursday 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Dunlap Elementary School. Other free clinics can be found here.

Health officials say it's important to get the flu vaccine to protect yourself from common viruses over the winter season.

While it doesn't prevent all cases of the flu, it is the best defense against serious complications.

Everyone over the age of six months is encouraged to get the vaccine.

For more information, click here.