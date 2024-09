Hiker rescued by firefighters on Pincushion Mountain in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hiker is recovering after being rescued by Fresno County Firefighters on Pincushion Mountain near Millerton Lake.

The person was found on Saturday and treated for minor injuries.

Officials want to remind hikers to plan their route ahead of time and let family or friends know where they'll be hiking.

Also, be sure to stay hydrated and wear sturdy and comfortable footwear.