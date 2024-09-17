Hispanic Heritage Month events in Central Valley

Here is a list of Hispanic Heritage Month events happening throughout the Central Valley.

DATE: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH

EVENT: FRESNO CITY COLLEGE CELEBRATION

TIME: 11 am - 3 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO CITY COLLEGE VETERANS SQUARE

INFORMATION: Join us for our Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, for Hispanic Heritage Month. This event will feature cultural performances from Grupo Barco Adaptado, El Mariachi de mi Tierra de Roosevelt High, Danzantes de Tlaloc, and Grupo Folklorico Tangu Yuu. Fresno City College students will be served FREE TACOS while supplies last. This event is designed to celebrate the culture and food of the Latinx community and raise educate attendees about Hispanic Heritage Month.

DATE: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH

EVENT: MENTORING LATINX STUDENT RESEARCHERS & CREATIVES

TIME: 12 pm - 1:30 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE LIBRARY ELLIPSE GALLERY (TUES) + LIBRARY ROOM 3212 (WED)

INFORMATION: Day 1 celebrates the role of faculty mentors supporting Latinx student researchers and creatives, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH

EVENT: LA BIENVENIDA

TIME: 11 am - 1 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE SATELLITE STUDENT UNION

INFORMATION: On behalf of the LFSA Board, we invite you to attend our annual event, La Bienvenida, as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. LFSA is committed to advocating for and supporting Latina/o faculty, staff, and student issues at Fresno State. This year's Bienvenida is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Satellite Student Union (SSU). The event will include entertainment, food, light refreshments, keynote speakers, and a resource fair. No RSVP is required!

DATE: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH

EVENT: FOSTERING EXCELLENCE LATINX STUDENTS

TIME: 12 pm - 1:30 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE LIBRARY ELLIPSE GALLERY

INFORMATION: Day 3 will recognize the roles that Fresno State initiatives, centers and institutes play in promoting Hispanic-Serving Institution values and Latinx student success, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

DATE: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH

EVENT: NATURE Y NUESTRAS NOTAS

TIME: 11 am - 1 pm

ADDRESS: MEMORIAL GARDENS

INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center, a nature journaling activity in collaboration with Latinos Outdoors for Latino Conservation Week, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Gardens (in front of the Kennel Bookstore); free to students and campus community.

DATE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH

EVENT: LATINX KICK-OFF

TIME: 12 pm - 2 pm

ADDRESS: UC MERCED SCHOLARS LANE

INFORMATION: UC Merced Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! As a designated Hispanic-Serving Insititution, UC Merced is committed to supporting the next generation of Latinx scholars and providing opportunities for them to be successful here at UC Merced and beyond. Join us for an afternoon of music, activities and food.

DATE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST

EVENT: STRAWBERRY PICKER FILM SCREENING

TIME: 5 pm - 7 pm

ADDRESS: UC MERCED CONFERENCE CENTER 105

INFORMATION: UC Merced Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! As a designated Hispanic-Serving Insititution, UC Merced is committed to supporting the next generation of Latinx scholars and providing opportunities for them to be successful here at UC Merced and beyond. Q &A with the film director following screening.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH

EVENT: LATINX LUNCHEON

TIME: 12 pm - 2 pm

ADDRESS: UC MERCED CA ROOM

INFORMATION: UC Merced Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! As a designated Hispanic-Serving Insititution, UC Merced is committed to supporting the next generation of Latinx scholars and providing opportunities for them to be successful here at UC Merced and beyond. Join us for lunch and connect with some inspiring Latinx faculty and staff on campus.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH

EVENT: HISPANIC CULTURAL FOR ALL

TIME: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE RESNICK STUDENT UNION RM 206

INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center and professor Alina R. Méndez from the Chicanx and Latin American Studies Department, a workshop on how people can appreciate and participate in the Hispanic Heritage Month festivities without speaking Spanish, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. free to students and the campus community.

DATE: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

EVENT: MEET YOUR PUEBLO

TIME: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE THOMAS BUILDING RM 110

INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center, an interactive activity with aguas frescas, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Thomas building (Room 110), free to students and the campus community.

DATE: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3RD

EVENT: RHYTHMS OF HERITAGE

TIME: 6 pm - 7 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE SPAKERS PLATFORM

INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center and the Aztec Dance Club at Fresno State, an outside dance class for campus community to learn the importance of the cultural dance and learn how to do a small portion of a dance, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Speakers Platform, free to students and the campus community.

DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5TH

EVENT: FERIA DE EDUCACION

TIME: 10 am - 3 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE'S MAPLE MALL

INFORMATION: This community fair empowers Spanish-speaking parents and students, providing information and resources about navigating post-secondary education, featuring workshops, a kid zone, campus tours, food trucks and performances by Los Danzantes De Aztlan, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fresno State's Maple Mall.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9TH

EVENT: LOTERIA

TIME: 3 pm - 5 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE THOMAS BUILDING RM 110

INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center, a Loteria game with special Fresno State cards for students to play for prizes and to learn more about the traditional game that is typically played in this culture, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Thomas building (Room 110), free to students and the campus community.

DATE: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10TH

EVENT: Latinx Student Experience

TIME: 2 pm - 3:30 pm

ADDRESS: UC MERCED ADMIN 306

INFORMATION: UC Merced Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! As a designated Hispanic-Serving Insititution, UC Merced is committed to supporting the next generation of Latinx scholars and providing opportunities for them to be successful here at UC Merced and beyond. Join us as Dr. Cuellar speaks about Latinx Student's experience at HSIs.

DATE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11TH

EVENT: QUEERING MARIACHI

TIME: 5 pm - 8 pm

ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE ROYCE HALL AUDITORIUM

INFORMATION: Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles, presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center and various partnerships throughout Fresno State and the community at large, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ History Month, the center will host the world's first all-openly LGBTQ+ mariachi group from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fresno High School's Royce Hall Auditorium; free to the community.