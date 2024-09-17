Hispanic Heritage Month events in Central Valley

Here is a list of Hispanic Heritage Month events happening throughout the Central Valley.
DATE: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH
EVENT: FRESNO CITY COLLEGE CELEBRATION
TIME: 11 am - 3 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO CITY COLLEGE VETERANS SQUARE
INFORMATION: Join us for our Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, for Hispanic Heritage Month. This event will feature cultural performances from Grupo Barco Adaptado, El Mariachi de mi Tierra de Roosevelt High, Danzantes de Tlaloc, and Grupo Folklorico Tangu Yuu. Fresno City College students will be served FREE TACOS while supplies last. This event is designed to celebrate the culture and food of the Latinx community and raise educate attendees about Hispanic Heritage Month.
DATE: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH
EVENT: MENTORING LATINX STUDENT RESEARCHERS & CREATIVES
TIME: 12 pm - 1:30 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE LIBRARY ELLIPSE GALLERY (TUES) + LIBRARY ROOM 3212 (WED)
INFORMATION: Day 1 celebrates the role of faculty mentors supporting Latinx student researchers and creatives, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH
EVENT: LA BIENVENIDA
TIME: 11 am - 1 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE SATELLITE STUDENT UNION
INFORMATION: On behalf of the LFSA Board, we invite you to attend our annual event, La Bienvenida, as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. LFSA is committed to advocating for and supporting Latina/o faculty, staff, and student issues at Fresno State. This year's Bienvenida is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Satellite Student Union (SSU). The event will include entertainment, food, light refreshments, keynote speakers, and a resource fair. No RSVP is required!
DATE: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH
EVENT: FOSTERING EXCELLENCE LATINX STUDENTS
TIME: 12 pm - 1:30 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE LIBRARY ELLIPSE GALLERY
INFORMATION: Day 3 will recognize the roles that Fresno State initiatives, centers and institutes play in promoting Hispanic-Serving Institution values and Latinx student success, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
DATE: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH
EVENT: NATURE Y NUESTRAS NOTAS
TIME: 11 am - 1 pm
ADDRESS: MEMORIAL GARDENS
INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center, a nature journaling activity in collaboration with Latinos Outdoors for Latino Conservation Week, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Gardens (in front of the Kennel Bookstore); free to students and campus community.
DATE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH
EVENT: LATINX KICK-OFF
TIME: 12 pm - 2 pm
ADDRESS: UC MERCED SCHOLARS LANE
INFORMATION: UC Merced Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! As a designated Hispanic-Serving Insititution, UC Merced is committed to supporting the next generation of Latinx scholars and providing opportunities for them to be successful here at UC Merced and beyond. Join us for an afternoon of music, activities and food.
DATE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST
EVENT: STRAWBERRY PICKER FILM SCREENING
TIME: 5 pm - 7 pm
ADDRESS: UC MERCED CONFERENCE CENTER 105
INFORMATION: UC Merced Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! As a designated Hispanic-Serving Insititution, UC Merced is committed to supporting the next generation of Latinx scholars and providing opportunities for them to be successful here at UC Merced and beyond. Q&A with the film director following screening.
DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH
EVENT: LATINX LUNCHEON
TIME: 12 pm - 2 pm
ADDRESS: UC MERCED CA ROOM
INFORMATION: UC Merced Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! As a designated Hispanic-Serving Insititution, UC Merced is committed to supporting the next generation of Latinx scholars and providing opportunities for them to be successful here at UC Merced and beyond. Join us for lunch and connect with some inspiring Latinx faculty and staff on campus.
DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH
EVENT: HISPANIC CULTURAL FOR ALL
TIME: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE RESNICK STUDENT UNION RM 206
INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center and professor Alina R. Méndez from the Chicanx and Latin American Studies Department, a workshop on how people can appreciate and participate in the Hispanic Heritage Month festivities without speaking Spanish, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. free to students and the campus community.
DATE: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1ST
EVENT: MEET YOUR PUEBLO
TIME: 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE THOMAS BUILDING RM 110
INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center, an interactive activity with aguas frescas, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Thomas building (Room 110), free to students and the campus community.
DATE: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3RD
EVENT: RHYTHMS OF HERITAGE
TIME: 6 pm - 7 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE SPAKERS PLATFORM
INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center and the Aztec Dance Club at Fresno State, an outside dance class for campus community to learn the importance of the cultural dance and learn how to do a small portion of a dance, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Speakers Platform, free to students and the campus community.
DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5TH
EVENT: FERIA DE EDUCACION
TIME: 10 am - 3 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE'S MAPLE MALL
INFORMATION: This community fair empowers Spanish-speaking parents and students, providing information and resources about navigating post-secondary education, featuring workshops, a kid zone, campus tours, food trucks and performances by Los Danzantes De Aztlan, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fresno State's Maple Mall.
DATE: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9TH
EVENT: LOTERIA
TIME: 3 pm - 5 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE THOMAS BUILDING RM 110
INFORMATION: Presented by Latino/a Programs and Services from the Cross Cultural and Gender Center, a Loteria game with special Fresno State cards for students to play for prizes and to learn more about the traditional game that is typically played in this culture, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Thomas building (Room 110), free to students and the campus community.
DATE: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10TH
EVENT: Latinx Student Experience
TIME: 2 pm - 3:30 pm
ADDRESS: UC MERCED ADMIN 306
INFORMATION: UC Merced Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month! As a designated Hispanic-Serving Insititution, UC Merced is committed to supporting the next generation of Latinx scholars and providing opportunities for them to be successful here at UC Merced and beyond. Join us as Dr. Cuellar speaks about Latinx Student's experience at HSIs.
DATE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11TH
EVENT: QUEERING MARIACHI
TIME: 5 pm - 8 pm
ADDRESS: FRESNO STATE ROYCE HALL AUDITORIUM
INFORMATION: Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles, presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center and various partnerships throughout Fresno State and the community at large, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ History Month, the center will host the world's first all-openly LGBTQ+ mariachi group from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fresno High School's Royce Hall Auditorium; free to the community.