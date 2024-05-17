Detectives are still investigating if the woman intentionally ran over the man, so they are not calling it a murder case yet.

Man dies after being run over by vehicle in parking lot of Fresno shopping center: PD

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police say he was run over by a vehicle in central Fresno Friday morning, and now they're searching for the driver who left the scene.

It happened around 10:30 am Friday in the parking lot in front of Planet Fitness on Blackstone and Dakota.

Fresno police say a man in his 50s and woman got into an argument that escalated and led to the woman running the man over.

Officials have not confirmed if the man and woman knew each other.

It's unclear what they had been arguing about leading up to the incident.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives are still investigating if the woman intentionally ran over the man, so they are not calling it a murder case at this time.

Police say the woman left the scene in a red vehicle and went east on Dakota.

They are still trying to find her.

