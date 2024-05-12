Hmong American Day celebration held in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An event in Southeast Fresno was celebrating culture this Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Hmong American Day was held Saturday at the Fresno Center on Kings Canyon Road.

There were food booths, resources, arts and crafts and cultural performances.

The day honors the diverse identities, cultural legacies, and historical contributions of the Hmong community.

It also aims to inspire the younger generation to embrace their Hmong heritage.

The Fresno Center says this is a great way for the community to enjoy Hmong Culture.