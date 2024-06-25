Home destroyed after fire breaks out at pallet yard in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is devastated after her home was destroyed by a fire that broke out in pallet yard in Fresno County on Friday night.

Through tears, Geraldine Fox shared her pain after the fire destroyed her home near Brawley and Franklin avenues.

Officials say the fire started in a pallet yard across the street from Fox's home.

Within minutes of seeing the fire, she says her house was destroyed.

"I had my grandkids running out the back door, I had to pull my husband out of the house because he's wheelchair bound," said Fox.

She's lived in the home for about 50 years and recently remodeled the space. But now all that's left are piles of rubble.

Fox says she's upset with the fire department.

"If that's a home, you would consider trying to ease the fire off here than that place over there," said Fox.

"It is very unfortunate that a house was lost. But the main priority was that their lives weren't and they were safe," explained North Central Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lance Morton.

Morton says there were several hazards firefighters were facing.

"We were in a water deficient area that there were no hydrants," said Morton.

"So, we had all of our wander tenders that were dispatched, including through mutual aid partners, that they had the water tenders there as well."

More than 50 firefighters from North Central Fire, Fresno, Fresno County and Madera County Fire helped battle the flames.

Morton says investigators are calling the cause of the fire suspicious.

He encourages anyone with information to reach out to investigators.

As officials try to piece together what caused the blaze, Fox says the Red Cross is helping her but it's family, friends and even her neighbors that are getting her through this heartbreaking time.

"I really don't know what I'm going to do right now. It's just one day at a time," said Fox.

