Homicide investigation underway after man is found shot in southwest Fresno, police say

Sunday, August 18, 2024
Homicide investigation underway after man is found shot in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man found with a gunshot wound in southwest Fresno Saturday morning has died.

The Fresno Police Department responded just after 1 a.m. to B Street near Cesar Chavez Boulevard for a multi-round shot spotter.

Police found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

No suspect information has been released but this is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

