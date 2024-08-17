Homicide investigation underway after man is found shot in southwest Fresno, police say

Fresno police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man found with a gunshot wound in southwest Fresno Saturday morning has died.

The Fresno Police Department responded just after 1 a.m. to B Street near Cesar Chavez Boulevard for a multi-round shot spotter.

Police found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

No suspect information has been released but this is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.