Homicide investigation underway after man is found shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man found with a gunshot wound in southwest Fresno Saturday morning has died.
The Fresno Police Department responded just after 1 a.m. to B Street near Cesar Chavez Boulevard for a multi-round shot spotter.
Police found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.
No suspect information has been released but this is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.