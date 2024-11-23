Homicide investigation underway following shooting in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Lemoore.

Lemoore Police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of East Hanford Armona Road near 18th Avenue at about 10:30 Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. They describe the victim as a "male juvenile."

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lemoore Police Department.

