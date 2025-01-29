24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
House destroyed following fire in Fresno County, officials say

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 6:14PM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what caused a home to burn down in Fresno County.

The flames broke out just before 6 am Wednesday on Valentine near Paloma in Riverdale.

Officials say a home was engulfed in flames and almost spread to a second structure.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread and later knocked down the blaze.

The home was destroyed, while the second structure had minor damage.

Power lines did hinder response before PG&E turned off the power.

At this time, it is unknown if any residents were injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

