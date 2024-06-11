3 homes burned in Fresno County, fire forced evacuations and power outages

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that destroyed three homes, sheds and outbuildings in Fresno County.

The flames broke out before 1 p.m. Tuesday on E. Sussex Way and Thorne Avenue, which is on a county island.

The fire also caused power outages for at least 300 customers.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen just before one o'clock this afternoon.

Multiple homes on the north side of Sussex were evacuated.

Witnesses say at least one power pole was burned and that the wires were down in the area.

Despite the damage, investigators say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.