House fire in Visalia prompting evacuations and road closures

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two houses in Visalia were damaged following a fire early Friday morning.

The flames broke out just after 8 am at a home on South West Street near Walnut Avenue.

Crews have contained the fire but road closures are still in place, including Conyer and Walnut.

Two people were hospitalized, but officials say they were not directly linked to the fire itself.