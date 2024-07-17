How you can help a Visalia non-profit with a cup of coffee

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located on Court Street off of Main in Visalia, you'll find a coffee shop giving you the opportunity to fuel your day and a non-profit's mission.

"All of the proceeds from our coffee benefit directly the Visalia Rescue Mission as we try to address homelessness and addiction in our city," says Visalia Rescue Mission CEO Michael Simmon.

Simmon says the non-profit coffee shop has had a steady stream of customers since it opened three weeks ago.

Ingredients are locally sourced.

"It starts with our beans -- we partnered with Component Coffee Roastery, so our beans are roasted locally," Simmon said.

Each menu item is Central Valley-inspired.

"You're going to get a real taste of what the Valley has to offer when you come and check out our menu," Simmon said.

Simmon calls it an easy way to build community and support the services of the rescue mission.

"We serve 300 people a night," he said. "We operate emergency shelters for men, women and children. We also have a year-long addiction recovery program that's free for our residents. One meal is about $2.79. If you come and spend $20 here, you're feeding four people for a night."

You can also support the rescue mission at their thrift stores. Simply Chic Boutique is right next door, and Rescued Treasures is on Mooney Blvd.

