How you can provide input on Fresno's next police chief

Here's everything you need to know to provide input on the city of Fresno's next chief of police.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have the chance to share your input on the nationwide search for Fresno's next police chief.

Friday, October 18, is the first of four virtual community meetings where you can weigh in on the city's next top cop.

Click here to register for the Zoom meeting. This link will also allow access to all four meetings.

Here are the dates and times of the rest of the online meetings:

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:00 p.m.

A survey will also remain active in four different languages throughout the search:

The city's former chief, Paco Balderrama, resigned over the summer following an investigation into an inappropriate off-duty relationship with an officer's wife.

Since then, Deputy Chief Mindy Casto has been serving as interim chief.