Nationwide search for Fresno's next Police Chief underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has selected a firm to conduct a nationwide search for the next Police Chief.

The city says Public Sector Search and Consulting, which specializes exclusively in the recruitment of police executives, will begin the search immediately.

Residents can provide input through a survey or by participating in one of four virtual community meetings happening October 18, 19, 22 and 23.

The links for the survey and virtual community meetings will become available next week, the city says. The survey will also remain active in four different languages throughout the search.

This summer, Paco Balderrama resigned from his position as the Police Chief following an investigation into an off-duty relationship with the wife of a Fresno Police officer.

Interim Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto has been in charge of the police department since Balderrama's departure.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

