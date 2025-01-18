How wildfire smoke can damage our lungs

As crews continue to make progress on the Eaton and Palisades Fires, there are concerns of what repeated exposure to smoke can do to our lungs.

As crews continue to make progress on the Eaton and Palisades Fires, there are concerns of what repeated exposure to smoke can do to our lungs.

As crews continue to make progress on the Eaton and Palisades Fires, there are concerns of what repeated exposure to smoke can do to our lungs.

As crews continue to make progress on the Eaton and Palisades Fires, there are concerns of what repeated exposure to smoke can do to our lungs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seeing smoky skies is an all too familiar sight in California.

"If you can smell it, as the doctors will tell you, you are breathing in those fine particles and they are not good for your health," says Heither Heinks with the San Joaquin Valley Air District.

Smoke exposure from the wildfires can have lasting impacts on our health, especially to our lungs.

"So with repeated exposure, the first symptom would be a chronic cough and then after having the chronic cough, they may experience more shortness of breath, or when they get sick they get sick a little bit longer," says Dr. Elisa Avik with Kaiser Permanente.

The lungs are the centerpiece of our respiratory system, but particle pollution from smoke can irritate the organs, causing asthma attacks and even heart problems.

"Sometimes, it may make you more susceptible to getting other infections," Dr. Avik said. "You may need to see your doctor and consider like an inhaler."

For people already living with lung disease or underlying conditions, Dr. Avik says you need to even more cautious.

"They have to be really careful to stay inside," she said. "If they go outside, they may have more frequent flare-ups of their lung disease."

The EPA says exposure to fire smoke can also lead to an increase in hospital visits.

This is something that Dr. Avik sees when the air gets bad.

On Friday, air quality in Fresno County sat in the yellow.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District says the region hasn't seen any smoke impacts from fires yet.

But people still need to remain alert.

"The potential for smoke to drift is always there if the fires are burning, so don't lose your vigilance until they're out," Heinks said.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.