Immigration organizations prepare for Trump's deportation plan as questions linger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The promise of mass deportations was a major part of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign.

The Republican is set to take office in less than two months and he's ready to make good on that promise saying he plans to declare a national emergency and will seek help from the US military to deport undocumented immigrants.

Fresno State Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke says its unclear what troops will be asked to do, and if those orders are legal.

"Because the commander in chief cannot give an illegal order to the military, or at least they are not obligated to follow an illegal order," said Thomas Holyoke, Fresno State Political Science Professor.

"So, they will have to determine what is legal and illegal under the circumstance, and if it's illegal, then they are obligated by the Constitution to not follow Trump's orders."

Holyoke expects if Trump does declare a national emergency there will be long legal battles with the courts deciding if illegal immigration qualifies as an imminent threat.

If Trump is successful, Holyoke said we could see significant social and economic impacts, particularly in agriculture in the Central Valley.

The United Farm Workers Foundation is keenly aware that many farm workers are at risk, and it began hosting DACA Renewals & Naturalization Workshops across the Central Valley leading up to the election.

Starting next month, they're adding events to the first Saturday of the month for those who cannot make the weekday events.

"At least in Fresno, every other month, it's going to be a mega-style workshop," said Maria Sofia Corona, UFW Foundation.

"What that means is that we expand the capacity to serve more people, but also around different services. So general consultations, as well as your DACA, your naturalization, family petitions, U visa, VAWA, basically, your catch-all."

Oasis Legal Services serves LGBTQ+ immigrants focusing heavily on asylum because of the persecution and violence the community faces around the world.

They said there are an estimated 60,000 undocumented LGBTQ+ immigrants in California with 10,000 right here in Central California.

They expect the next couple of months to be intense, helping people with work permits and applications.

"We are also helping all the clients who we have done intake or initial interviews, for we want to make sure that we help them file for asylum as soon as possible in case that right goes away," said Rachel Kafele, Oasis Legal Services. "So we are having emergency clinics to make sure everyone that we've spoken to, and we know qualifies for asylum, has a chance to do so."

The organizations are encouraging people to know their rights, stay informed, and reach out for assistance especially if they think they may qualify for certain programs.

Oasis Legal Services and the UFW Foundation are hosting clinics and workshops if you have questions or need help with immigration or asylum.

