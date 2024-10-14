Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration held in Downtown Fresno

A celebration took place in front of Fresno City Hall Monday morning to spotlight their culture, contributions, and resilience.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The day recognizes the contributions of those who lived here before Columbus claimed to have discovered it.

People were able to see a drum performance and a color guard presentation, along with several indigenous community-based organizations providing resources.

Last week, the Fresno City Council welcomed local tribal leaders at its meeting to honor the complex history of our Indigenous communities.

Members of The Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians were there to accept the city's proclamation for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

