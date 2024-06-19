'Inside Out 2' sparks discussion about emotional changes among teens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 'Inside Out 2,' Pixar's latest animated sequel, is tackling the emotional development of teens.

For families who have seen it or plan to see the movie, a Valley psychologist is encouraging adults to continue the discussion about their child's feelings.

'Inside Out 2' takes us back into the mind of Riley, who's now 13 and has to make room in Emotions Headquarters.

Anxiety is one of four new emotions Riley encounters in the film.

According to Dr. Ashley Phillips, it's a normal emotion for tweens and teens to experience.

"It's part of our normative human experience, and that's why it's important not to invalidate those feelings," she said.

Dr. Phillips is a pediatric psychologist at Valley Children's Healthcare.

She's seeing more kids and adults interested in learning about feelings, which starts with identifying the emotion and the body sensations that come with it.

"'I'm feeling anxious. My stomach is feeling a little fluttery right now is good modeling, especially for the youngest children we have," Dr. Phillips explained.

It's also important for adults to validate emotions.

Dr. Phillips provided an example of what that may sound like: "'I see you're anxious right now,' or 'Of course you're anxious right now, you're starting a new school.'"

"Validation is acknowledging something exists without moralizing," she added.

Dr. Phillips is happy to see a film address the emotional changes that almost every child will experience -- saying it will only build what's called "emotional fluency."

"It helps us communicate our needs to others and understand what's going on in ourselves," she said. "It's a tool in our toolbox to keep us emotionally resilient our whole lives."

While it's normal to feel emotions, according to health experts, when it starts interfering with a child's day-to-day life, then it's time to reach out to their pediatrician.

