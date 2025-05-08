Investigation no longer at a 'standstill' in search for killer of Caleb Quick

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's business as usual at the McDonald's on Willow and Nees, but there are still signs. A wooden cross, energy drinks, and candles left in the parking lot where 18-year-old Caleb Quick was shot and killed exactly two weeks ago.

Friends like Kaleb Guindy stop in their tracks, emotional as he overlooked the display.

"Because of this event, this is a huge catalyst to help bring people together. I think in moments like this we're so dark and you just don't know why something like this would happen. We can't really have the answer for that," says Kaleb Guindy, Caleb Quick's Friend.

At this point, there are more questions than answers.

Up until Tuesday, the investigation was at a standstill, according to Clovis Police. Action News exclusively captured a video of a tow truck hauling away a key piece of evidence.

A white Tesla, matching the description of the getaway car police say, picked up the gunman as he was fleeing the scene of the attack.

"I think at the press conference, Chief Flemming, made it clear that they were in a holding pattern waiting for some search warrants and things to come through, so they could move forward with this case, and I think the community heard that and said how can we help? How can the community come forward and help and support not only law-enforcement to help Caleb's family," says Erica Magarian, Valley Crime Stoppers Executive Director.

A 16-year-old girl was taken out of the house in handcuffs, then after about 40 minutes, she was released. Action News has learned she is now being represented by a well-known defense attorney.

Valley Crime Stoppers says tips keep pouring in, most coming through their new text feature. The reward now sits over $40,000, the most the agency has seen in years.

"We're getting so many tips from the community with the increased reward. I think that may be helped. People feel encouraged and the reminder in the media that we are completely anonymous," says Magarian.

Through these dark times, the community has turned to faith, holding several vigils and prayer gatherings.

"The mood is heavy around here and the people are waiting for justice and we're trusting that the police are doing their job and being diligent. We're praying for justice," says Pastor Shawn Beaty, Clovis Hills Community Church.

Caleb's friends and family have organized a prayer worship at the Mcdonald's on Wednesday, it's expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

