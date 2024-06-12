Woman shot in downtown Fresno, suspect arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman in downtown Fresno.

It happened after 9:30 pm Tuesday at the Hotel Fresno on H and Broadway streets.

Officers say a woman in her 30s was shot once in the upper body either inside or near the hotel, then driven in a car to the hospital.

A perimeter was set around the hotel to see if the suspect was inside the building.

Police say the man was later safely taken into custody and is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

It's believed the shooting is a domestic violence-related crime.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.