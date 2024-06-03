Issues plague Fresno's Mexican Consulate during historic presidential election

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Long lines, hot weather and not enough ballots plagued Fresno's Mexican Consulate during the nation's historic presidential election.

It was the first time eligible Mexican citizens were able to vote in a presidential election in person outside of Mexico. Voting was also possible either online or by mail.

"I was in the here in the morning and I came back and the line never ended," voter Nayamin Martinez said.

The Country is on the brink of electing its first female president. The top two contenders representing the country's better-known parties are former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and former senator Xóchitl Gálvez.

By Sunday afternoon, the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno said there were more than 1,000 people in line hoping to vote.

Many voters who waited hours in line were turned away once Fresno's Mexican Consulate closed its doors at 5 p.m.

"About 10 minutes before 5 p.m., they came out and said roughly 600 people have voted but we're closing," Martinez claimed.

Similar scenarios of Mexican citizens not being able to vote played out in other parts of the U.S., including Los Angeles and Chicago.

"In some cases, such as in Madrid, California, Chicago and Phoenix, the large influx of people wishing to vote at the consular headquarters has exceeded expectations," Mexico's National Electoral Institute said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Martinez added methods like voting online made it harder for elderly Mexican voters to cast their ballot.

"We just found it was impossible," Martinez said.

Mexico's electoral agency has already begun to publish the results of the country's historic election. The first preliminary, partial results are not expected for at least several hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.