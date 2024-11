Jordan Davis set to headline 2025 Boots in the Park in Fresno

Jordan Davis is set to headline next year's Boots in the Park concert at Woodward Park in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you love country music, another popular singer is preparing to visit the Central Valley.

He's known for hits including 'Buy Dirt' and 'Tucson Too Late.'

He'll be joined by Nate Smith and Parmalee on April 12th of next year.

Pre-sale tickets will be available this Thursday, with general public sales on Friday.