Jury set to begin deliberating in Fresno County's first fentanyl murder case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cassidy Gonzalez's fate will soon be up to a jury after attorneys made their final arguments on Monday.

"She acted deliberately, knowing full well the dangers that fentanyl posed," prosecutor Kendall Reynolds said of Gonzalez.

"This is a circumstantial evidence case for the most part with one major question: Did Cassidy Gonzalez commit a murder?" defense attorney Greg Gross said.

Gonzalez is fighting for her innocence, pleading not guilty to murder.

Prosecutors say she killed Jade Dreith in 2022 by selling her a deadly dose of fentanyl.

"Cassidy Gonzalez sent that message and admitted to providing the pills that killed Jade," Reynolds said.

The case is the first of its kind in Fresno County and is pushing legal limits as it asks the jury to decide if selling fentanyl, a drug known to be deadly, is the same as acting with implied malice.

"She deliberately acted anyway on January 15, 2022," Reynolds said. "That's what makes this murder, and I'm going to ask you all to find Cassidy Gonzalez guilty of second-degree murder in this case."

Gonzalez's defense is pushing back, saying the government failed to prove Gonzalez is responsible.

"The defendant is Cassidy Gonzalez," Gross said. "The defendant is not fentanyl. Cassidy Gonzalez is my client. Fentanyl is not my client."

Seven men and eight women heard evidence for days.

Many took notes, and some looked directly at Gonzalez, who chose not to testify.

Instead, her attorney called one witness last week. Their whole case lasted just 4 minutes and 41 seconds.

"The prosecution has the burden," Gross said. "I don't have the burden to prove that anything I've said to you is true beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution has to prove all elements beyond a reasonable doubt."

The judge ordered jurors to return on Tuesday morning to begin deliberations. Their verdict must be unanimous.

If convicted, Gonzalez could face up to life in prison.

