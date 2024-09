Kerman restaurant reopens over 2 years after fire

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kerman restaurant has finally reopened more than two years after a fire gutted the popular business.

Reno's Place Bar and Grill is back serving customers at its location on Madera Avenue near D Street.

Back in October of 2021, flames tore through the family-owned restaurant.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but it's been a labor of love to re-open.

Reno's Place is open Wednesday to Saturday and does take reservations for dinner.