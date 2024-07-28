22-year-old killed in shooting outside Visalia bar, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting outside a Visalia bar.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Angel Rudy Salazar.

The violence unfolded around 1:30 am outside the Downtown Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Main Street.

"This is kind of a random act," Visalia Council Member Steve Nelson said. He viewed surveillance footage of the shooting.

"It's an unfortunate situation. It was a young man," Nelson added.

He says the video shows four people passing the victim on Main Street before the situation took a deadly turn.

"All of a sudden, two of them turn around and go back to where the young man was," Nelson said. "Then, all of a sudden, you see people scattered, and the young man's lying on the cement."

Police say Salazar died from gunshot wounds at the scene. Family members described the 22-year-old as a kind and caring father to two young sons, who also leaves behind a girlfriend.

His mom told Action News that her son loved vintage cars and had a detailing business. He also worked on the High-Speed Rail.

She says Salazar was celebrating with friends Sunday morning when his life ended in what she calls a "heinous crime."

"I don't think it was a gang situation," Nelson said. "We're still trying to decipher that - if there's any connectivity, but I don't think there was."

Police say they are still investigating what led up to the gunfire and looking for the shooter.

Nelson says there was a crowd outside when the shooting happened, but detectives say several witnesses left before officers arrived.

Investigators are asking anybody with information to come forward.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.