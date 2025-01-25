Kings SPCA forced to close due to lack of funding and inflation

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings SPCA is shuttering its doors after they say they've done all they can to remain open.

"This isn't what we wanted. This isn't what we wanted at all," said Tinmarie Hansen, the VP of the board of directors for Kings SPCA

After three years inside the Hanford Mall, the Kings SPCA is closing its doors.

The closure is a result of a lack of funds.

"We have done everything that we can to just bootstrap it and make it another 30 days," said Hansen.

But the nonprofit's straps have become too strained forcing it to shut down next month.

And it may not be the only one.

"I'm really hoping that they can stay open and I'm really hoping that we don't see this as a trend. It's just hard to know in this climate," said Ashley Sodini, the manager of Kings County Animal Services.

"The rescue community as a whole is facing a financial crisis right now."

That crisis is the result of the high cost of nearly everything.

"'Medication goes up for us. Veterinarian services go up for us. Utilities go up for us. Employee expenses go up for us."

"Even though it's a nonprofit, we function like a business. When you look at our income and expense reports, it's not sustainable."

The nonprofit is 100 percent donor-funded, down to the monthly rent.

Kings SPCA says it is responsible for any and every repair within this space and sometimes that can be a challenge month-to-month.

On average, it costs over $12,000 a month to operate the facility.

Pocket change donors just don't have.

Right now, the shelter houses 14 animals.

In recent days, it has seen an increase in adoption applications.

