'Know Your Rights' cards handed out to farm workers in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday, there was a food distribution for farm workers at Terronez Middle School in southeast Fresno.

It comes as fears of deportations grow in immigrant and farmworker communities.

One woman waiting for food told Action News she feels bad seeing that people are being deported and that she wouldn't want to be in the shoes of people who are undocumented.

"We know a lot of farm workers are not going to work right now out of the fear of deportation. So this is our first stop, we're going to keep going to distribute food to farm workers every single day," said Flor Martinez-Zaragoza, an advocate.

Those fears come as hundreds of people who are in the country illegally are being deported.

The White House says raids are targeting people accused of serious crimes, but they will pick up any friends or family around them.

"We will deport individuals based on the laws of this country. That's all this administration is trying to do, enforce our nation's immigration laws. So if an individual is here illegally, if that means they crossed our southern border illegally or are overstaying their visa illegally or have been deported before and re-entered the U.S. illegally, they will be subject to deportation," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Word spread of this food distribution through social media and by texting a code word to organizers, who then shared the time and place for pickup.

People were getting more than food.

Organizers also handed out red "Know Your Rights" cards that list people's rights to due process and legal representation under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.

"It's really important that we show them they have rights, but we also give them the material to be able to exercise those rights," said Martinez-Zaragoza.

Some people came to pick up stacks of the cards to hand out at church, schools and in the fields.

The cards will not keep people from being deported but are intended to help people navigate the legal process.

