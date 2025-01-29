Concerns rise in Kern County as ICE carries out raids across nation

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concerns continue to grow for Kern County's undocumented migrant community amid recent immigration sweeps nationwide.

On Tuesday, ABC News' Melissa Adan spent the day speaking with agricultural workers in Kern County.

She spoke with Ana Huerta, the granddaughter of famed labor rights leader Dolores Huerta, about the impact the raids and recent Border Patrol sightings had on the community.

Huerta told Adan that many farmworkers have been afraid to go to work or take their children to school.

It remains unclear how the raids will affect the ag industry in Kern County, but experts say there could be trickle-down effects, like higher grocery prices.

Huerta says her team has fielded thousands of calls from people with concerns as part of the Rapid Response Network in Kern County.

She and other advocates are urging everyone to know their rights regardless of legal status.

Huerta says anyone stopped by immigration officers should remain silent, not consent to vehicle or property searches, not sign any document, and ask to speak to an attorney.

