Kuppa Joy opens first location in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business serving up good coffee and good news is now expanding to the South Valley.

Kuppa Joy has opened its first location in Visalia.

The brand new "Joy-Thru" is located on Akers Street near Hillsdale Avenue.

Kuppa Joy aims to display the gospel story at every location.

It's known for signature drinks such as the "Hallelujah, "Amazing Grace" and "Kuppa Heaven."

There are also teas, pastries and sandwiches.

The new "Joy-Thru" is open Monday through Saturday from 6 am until 7 pm.

This is the eighth Valley location for Kuppa Joy.