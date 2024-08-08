Lao-American actor KP Phagnasay shares his story

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno actor and filmmaker is breaking barriers on the big screen and creating a path for young aspiring talent in the Central Valley.

"You work so hard, you never know when it's going to happen, but when it happens, you have to ride the wave man. You have to enjoy the moment and you have to love what you do and I love what I do," said Khetphet Phagnasay, better known as KP.

The John W. Wright theater at Fresno State is a familiar forum for the Lao-American actor.

It's one of the places where he honed his craft as an actor and filmmaker.

Now he's sharing his own story of overcoming obstacles and striving for success.

"I devoted my life for 30 plus odd years in the industry and I always tell people, I am not competing against anyone else but myself," KP explained.

KP grew up in Laos, where performance art and cultural storytelling inspired his passion for acting.

At the age of 7, his family escaped to the U.S. as refugees during the Vietnam War.

"I came here speaking no English. Not a lot of folks in my community go into the arts and entertainment business. I am first generation," said KP.

He moved to the Central Valley from Hawaii in 1987, and later graduated from Fresno State with a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts.

"In this place, I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of great memories. It taught me the real world," KP said.

He's gone on to star in successful series, including Netflix's "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" that premiered in 2022.

"For me, that was really a phenomenal opportunity, that was also the first time a Laotian actor played a Laotian character," recalled KP.

KP shares the screen with Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh in the Netflix series, "The Brothers Sun."

He's also in AMC's "Interview With A Vampire" season two.

Monumental experiences that he says make his challenging journey worth it.

"Nothing is given, especially in this industry, it doesn't happen overnight. Being humble, know where you are at, you can go anywhere. In the midst of chaos, there is great opportunity," KP said.

Inspiration he enjoys sharing with aspiring artists and filmmakers.

In 2009, KP moved back to Fresno and now travels for his roles, setting another example for many in the Central Valley with big dreams.

KP is also an acting coach, so when he's not acting, he is mentoring and networking.

His goal is for more projects to happen in the Central Valley.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.