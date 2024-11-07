Law enforcement jobs could be at risk if Measure R fails in Merced County

A proposed sales tax in Merced County has been rejected by voters, meaning a possible critical hit for emergency services.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A public safety sales tax in Merced County is looking like it won't get the votes needed to pass.

If passed, Measure R would add a half cent sales tax, generating $25 million dollars annually over 30 years.

So far, it seems to be falling short of the two-thirds vote vote needed to pass.

It the measure fails , that means local law enforcement could lose staff.

"I don't know what we're gonna do. We're going to do everything we can we're not going to stop but some of these calls we're gonna say sorry, we're not gonna be able to send anybody and that's the harsh reality," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Despite current upgrades happening at the prison, Sherriff Warnke warns that without personnel, it'll just sit empty.

"All these people that are wandering around and committing crimes well they could be arrested but they are immediately released and they're going to continue to continue committing crimes until they're incarcerated they will continue to commit crimes," said Sheriff Warnke.

Fire stations could also be on the chopping block in towns like Los Palos, Gustine, and Livingston.

Over a month ago, the City of Livingston took matters into its own hands by putting a citywide one percent tax on the ballot.

"For us, it was a matter of life and death. The county has to make a decision whatever they think it is, but when you tell community of 15,000 that your nearest help is gonna be to up to 15 minutes away, we cannot just sit back and let that happen," explained Mayor Pro Tem Gurpal Samra.

Samra says the city now plans to transition financially away from the county.

"We the city citizens of Livingston will control and decide how to best fund our fire station and our police services," said Samra.

This measure a result of budgeting woes at the county level.

Merced County Supervisor Rodrigo Espinoza says if the measure doesn't pass, the board will have to go back to the drawing board.

