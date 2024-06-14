Woman knocked unconscious outside LAX during road-rage fight between two men: VIDEO

LOS ANGELES -- A woman was knocked unconscious outside Los Angeles International Airport when she was struck by two men who were in a fight stemming from a suspected road-rage incident, shocking video shows.

Los Angeles police are now searching for Jasan Givens, Sr., 38, who is one of the men accused of slamming into the woman.

Police said the incident happened around 9:25 a.m. May 31 when the woman was checking in her bags curbside at the airport.

Footage shows two men chasing each other when they run into the woman. Police said the men had been fighting over a road-rage incident.

"The two individuals slammed into the elderly woman, causing her to fall to the ground knocking her unconscious," police said.

Both suspects continue to fight on the ground as the woman was lying unconscious next to them.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but she has since been released, according to the LAPD. Police said the woman is doing better and seems to be in good spirits.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help in locating Givens. He is known to drive a silver Chevrolet sedan that has damage to the front passenger door and has a California license plate 5UAL384.

LAPD said the second man involved in the scuffle, who was seen in the video without a shirt, turned himself in Monday. Both suspects are facing a charge of felony battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Pacific LAX Detective Scott Danielson at 424-646-8303 or 310-646-2255.