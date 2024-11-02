Letters target some Fresno Dems with Harris-Walz signs, voters say

Some Northwest Fresno residents are left shaken after receiving what they call "threatening letters" for openly supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the election.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Northwest Fresno residents are left shaken after receiving what they call "threatening letters" for openly supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the election.

"I found a nasty letter. Threatening. Very strongly anti-immigration. And that they would bring all the immigrants to my house," Hannah Krebs said.

Krebs had a Harris-Walz sign in her front yard when she got the letter this week. It cites the Harris-Walz signs and states Krebs's address is going on a list of sanctuaries to house "illegal aliens."

Michele Richtel had three signs in her yard. She got the letter, too.

"I feel that it's a threat because they're inviting people to my home (and) to the other 16 addresses listed," Richtel said. "They're inviting people to come knock on our doors Monday through Saturday, 8 AM to 8 PM."

The letters come amid a national threat environment that government officials say could lead to election-related violence.

"Did you feel scared at all?" Action News asked. "I don't think so," Krebs said. "Rattled, yes."

The letter Action News saw was two pages long. The first addressed homeowners, and the second page addressed "all undocumented migrants" in three languages.

Richtel said she alerted authorities, and on Thursday, Action News asked Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp about the letters.

"It's completely inappropriate for people to do that," Smittcamp said. "It doesn't matter who you're voting for. You should be able to put a sign for the candidate you support in front of your home or your business and not expect that anybody is going to do anything intimidating like that."

Richtel has now set up cameras facing the street, but she will not remove her signs.

"I had three signs in my yard, and that same day, I came down here, and I got eight more," Richtel said.

It is unclear if the letters amount to a crime or illegal voter intimidation. There were no signs of who sent the letter as both the delivery and return addresses were made out to "DNC Chairperson."

