1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Lindsay gas station

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Lindsay.
Deputies responded to a shooting at the TripCo Gas Station on Spruce Avenue and Highway 137 just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
23-year-old Andrew Gonzalez was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital but later died from his injury.
Homicide detectives identified 23-year-old David Vielma as the suspect.
He was taken into custody around 10:30 Friday night.
21-year-old Jasmin Valencia was also arrested for accessory to murder.
Anyone with information can call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.