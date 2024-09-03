Lindsay teen arrested after faking school threat to extend holiday break, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly faked a school shooting to extend her holiday weekend.

The Lindsay Department of Public Safety says it was notified early Tuesday morning by the FBI about a social media post that mentioned a potential school shooting.

Officials say the post, made from a private account, stated, "Best believe ima shoot up the school tmr."

Investigators determined a teen girl, who is a Lindsay High School student, made the post.

By 5 a.m. Tuesday, Lindsay Police contacted the girl at her home.

Police say the girl admitted to making the post in an attempt to extend her holiday weekend.

Investigators say family members confirmed she did not have access to firearms.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of making criminal threats.

Officials say there is no additional threat to campus. and will always take threats of this nature extremely seriously.