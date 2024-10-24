LIVE: Authorities provide new details into the Hanford deadly shooting

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details will be released Thursday afternoon following a deadly drive-by shooting in Hanford.

A news conference will be held at 2:30 pm.

Security camera video captured the moment a white car rolled to a stop after 23-year-old Cruz Avalos was shot.

RELATED: Man dies after being shot while driving in Hanford, police say

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon on 10th Avenue near Lacey Boulevard.

The victim was identified by family members who did not want to speak on camera.

A close-up photo taken by an ABC30 insider shows at least seven bullet holes in the driver-side rear window and door.

As the white car comes to a stop, a potential suspect vehicle is seen speeding away.

Avalos was taken to the hospital and died less than an hour later.

It's unclear if he was targeted or if the shooting was random.

