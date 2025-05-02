LIVE: Police to provide new details on murder of Clovis teen at McDonald's

Clovis Police provide new information in deadly shooting of 18-year-old Caleb Quick

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police will be holding a news conference Friday to provide new details on a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man.

Action News will be live-streaming the news conference, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. with Police Chief Curt Fleming.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, April 23, just before 9 p.m. outside the McDonald's on Willow and Nees avenues.

18-year-old Caleb Quick was out to meet his friends when police say he was shot in the parking lot, with witnesses saying the attack unfolded quickly.

The gunman, described as wearing all black, walked away on foot while carrying the handgun used in the shooting.

At this time, the suspect remains at large.

