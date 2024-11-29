LIVE: Police provide update on deadly central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police will be providing an update on a central Fresno shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes will be providing the update at 10 a.m.

The shooting happened at Pleasant and Fedora Avenues just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police found a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man in the street near an apartment complex.

The 22-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Action News will be live-streaming the news conference, stay with us.

