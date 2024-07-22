Local brewers face off for the title of IPA Champion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local brewers were competing for the title of IPA champion.

The Central Valley Brewers Guild IPA Throwdown was held at Summer Fox Brewing Company in Northwest Fresno.

Thirteen breweries from across the Valley brought out their best IPAs to compete.

There were blind flight tastings and voting.

Regardless of the friendly competition, the Central Valley Brewers Guild says this was a way for industry brewers to share their craft.

''We really do care and we love what we do, and we love it when people enjoy it. It makes memories and connects people together,'' said Alex Van Horn, President of the Central Valley Brewers Guild.

First, second and third-place awards were given out.

Two Ravens Brewery took first, Grayview placed second, and Salty Walrus placed third.