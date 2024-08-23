Local Democrat and Republican leaders react to final night of DNC

For some, the moment of Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the nomination brings them back to 2016.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From outside the Fresno County Democratic Party Office, you could hear the chants and cheers from people who had gathered for the final night of the Democratic National Convention Thursday night.

"I was a delegate for Hilary Clinton in 2016 we thought she had that," said Conant, Fresno County Democratic Central Committee.

"She cracked that ceiling, but Kamala is going to crash through that ceiling and other people are going to follow."

Marsha Conant's excitement is still high as she watched this year's convention here in Fresno.

"We've had to add extra volunteer staff during the day just to accommodate all the people that are coming in to pick up yard signs, buttons, bumper stickers, to sign up to volunteer. It's just an energy I've never experienced before," said Conant.

It's a feeling echoed by Jeni-Ann Kren, who has worked with state Democrats including Harris over the years.

"I've had the opportunity to meet her and get to know her over the years she is just a force to be reckoned with," said Kren, Clovis Democratic Club.

Meanwhile, it was a much more subdued atmosphere at the Fresno County Republican Headquarters with their convention weeks in the past only chair Elizabeth Kolstad was in the office while we spoke.

Kolstad attended the RNC in Milwaukee and felt the energy was even greater there.

"Everyone was super excited," said Kolstad. "I mean I didn't meet anybody that wasn't thrilled to be there that didn't feel like it was the chance of a lifetime."

She doesn't see Harris as a strong candidate and pointed to her time as Vice President.

"So to her saying that things are going to be different on day one for her, she's been there, she's part of the Biden Administration," said Kolstad.

"She's been able to have the President's ear if she wanted to if she wanted to bring forward other bills or try to bring down rates."

She has high hopes for the Trump campaign in the coming months.

Both parties said the economy is a major issue in this election and said they are going to stay very active campaigning in the final push to Election Day.

