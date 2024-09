Local nonprofit expanding reach to support foster youth

A local non-profit and adoption agency is providing important services to our community.

A local non-profit and adoption agency is providing important services to our community.

A local non-profit and adoption agency is providing important services to our community.

A local non-profit and adoption agency is providing important services to our community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit and adoption agency is providing important services to our community.

Action News sat down with Danielle Dela Torre and Yvette Jones of North Star Family Center, to chat about a current need and how you can help.

If you are unable to foster, you can help by either donating or volunteering.

You can find more information by visiting North Star's website.