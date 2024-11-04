Local political experts express Central Valley voters election concerns

Local political experts expect Tuesday's presidential election to come down to the wire but hope it remains peaceful, regardless of who wins.

Local political experts express Central Valley voters election concerns Local political experts expect Tuesday's presidential election to come down to the wire but hope it remains peaceful, regardless of who wins.

Local political experts express Central Valley voters election concerns Local political experts expect Tuesday's presidential election to come down to the wire but hope it remains peaceful, regardless of who wins.

Local political experts express Central Valley voters election concerns Local political experts expect Tuesday's presidential election to come down to the wire but hope it remains peaceful, regardless of who wins.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We are just days away from finding out who the next President of the United States will be.

Tulare County Republican party chair and action News political analyst Connie Conway said she's feeling people's emotions as we inch closer to decision day.

"People's emotions are high, and people get really heated in their opinion. But I hope they turn that positively," said Conway.

YOUR VOICE YOUR VOTE: See the election candidates and key deadlines with ABC30's 2024 Voter Guide

Former Fresno County Supervisor and Action News political analyst Henry Perea said people he spoke with are concerned over another January 6th incident.

"I think a lot of people are also feeling well, is there gonna be trouble you know after the election or if someone loses are they not gonna accept the results, what does that look like," said Perea.

Conway and Perea said people are concerned over issues like women's rights and immigration, but Conway says it's the hole in people's wallet that will drive them to the polls.

"I think people have had it actually. Whether you're a republican, whether you're a Democrat, whether you consider yourself conservative or liberal. I mean, go to the grocery store, it's crazy. And that hurts everybody," said Conway.

For Perea, he says there's more concern over recent remarks made at former President Trump's rally.

"People overall are concerned about. It's just the demeanor of the campaign themselves and how candidates are behaving. You know more specifically the Republican candidate. I think people are very concerned about what that means, what that looks like and really is that what we want representing us as a country in general," said Perea.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

