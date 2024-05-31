Local political leaders react to guilty verdict in Trump hush money trial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Political leaders in Central California are speaking out after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts related to his hush money trial.

The American political divide was on full display in the Valley on Thursday night.

Republicans quickly came to Trump's side just hours after he became the first former American president convicted of felonies.

"I will move heaven and Earth. I will do everything I possibly can to see that Donald Trump is elected. Like I said, I think we've crossed a very bright line," said Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

McClintock doubled down, blaming President Biden and telling Action News the trial was political from the start.

"No Democracy can survive when an incumbent president and his partisans can put their opponent in jail - under the most absurd of pretexts," said McClintock.

While McClintock says the verdict threatens American democracy, Fresno Democrats are applauding the jury's decision, saying it strengthens democracy.

"Our justice system prevailed... Nobody is above the law. That's what they're saying to us. Nobody is above the law," said Marsha Conant, vice chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party

During an interview with Action News shortly after the verdict, Conant said it came as a quote, "relief".

"It's a good day in American history because it shows all of us that truth can prevail. That the justice system can prevail," said Conant.

The political divide in Fresno seems to match nationwide polling.

ABC News reported last month that 87% of Democrats believed Trump was guilty, while just 14% of Republicans did.

While there's clear disagreement between the parties, there is some common ground.

Valley Republicans and Democrats told Action News on Thursday that the guilty verdict will help their cause.

"I hope it energizes Democrats to believe in the system," said Conant.

"This isn't going to turn off a lot of people. This is going to activate a lot of people," added David Tangipa, former chair of the Valley Young Republicans.

As for the former, now convicted, president, Trump has called the trial, quote, "rigged."

We're expecting to hear more from him on Friday morning when he addresses the verdict from Trump Tower in New York.