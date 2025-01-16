Local reactions to ceasefire deal reached by Israel and Hamas

Optimistic but cautious is how some feel after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was reached on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We want an end to the bloodshed and the death and the destruction," Fresno For Palestine activist Sarah Amireh said.

15 months after the start of the War in Gaza, the prime minister of Qatar announced a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday morning.

"I've worked in foreign policy for decades, and this is one of the toughest negotiations ever experienced," President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

President Biden's team and the incoming Trump administration were involved in the negotiations.

Biden says the ceasefire will happen in three phases.

"Phase one will last six weeks and includes a full and complete ceasefire. It will withdraw all Israeli forces from Gaza and release a number of hostages, including women, elderly and wounded," Biden said.

Israel will also release Palestinian prisoners.

Future phases will see the ceasefire extended and more releases of hostages and prisoners.

The announcement sent a wave of hope through the Jewish and Palestinian communities in the Central Valley.

"Yes, there is a bit of hope, but it's also continuing to tear our hearts apart," Temple Beth Israel Rabbi Rick Winer said.

Rabbi Winer says families have suffered for too long.

"Everyone would like to live life in a calm and peaceful way and if we can head into the next days and weeks in the right direction, we will be hopeful," Rabbi Winer said.

Amireh, a Palestinian activist, dreams of peace and normalcy in the Middle East.

"Long term, I am hoping this can be the end to all the hatred and the fighting, but this has been going for a long time," Amireh said.

The ceasefire and release of hostages is set to begin this Sunday, January 19.

